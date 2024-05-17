Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US security alert warns Americans overseas of potential attacks on LGBTQ events

May 17, 2024, 2:56 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department renewed a global security warning Friday for Americans overseas, adding to it that LGBTQ people and events in particular face an “increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence.”

The alert is a standard renewal of travel advice telling Americans to exercise increased caution against possible attacks by violent extremist groups while they are overseas. However, the last alert — issued in October — didn’t mention the increased threats to the LGBTQ community.

The global notice came three days after the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a similar public warning that armed foreign extremist groups or their followers may target events and venues linked to June’s Pride month.

U.S. officials released no details of the threats that are prompting the warnings. But some countries recently have passed anti-LGBTQ laws, including one the Iraqi parliament approved late last month that would impose heavy prison sentences on gay and transgender people.

A Uganda court upheld a law last month that allows the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” and up to 14 years in prison for a suspect convicted of “attempted aggravated homosexuality.”

Both have drawn harsh criticism from the U.S. and others around the world.

The State Department says U.S. citizens abroad should stay alert in places frequented by tourists, including at Pride events, and pay attention to the agency’s updates on social media.

Pride month, held in June in the U.S. and some parts of the world, is meant to celebrate LGBTQ+ communities and protest against attacks on their gains.

United States News

Associated Press

UN experts say South Sudan is close to securing a $13 billion oil-backed loan from a UAE company

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say South Sudan is close to securing a $13 billion loan from a company in the United Arab Emirates, despite the oil-rich country’s difficulties in managing debts backed by its oil reserves. The panel of experts said in a report to the U.N. Security Council that loan documents it […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

A murderous romance or frame job? Things to know about Boston’s Karen Read murder trial

BOSTON (AP) — A highly anticipated trial in Massachusetts involving a woman accused of striking her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowbank is finishing its third week on Friday. The case has garnered national attention because the defense alleges that state and local law enforcement officials […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Parents of disabled children sue Indiana over Medicaid changes addressing $1 billion shortfall

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Parents of two children with disabilities are suing an Indiana agency in federal court over changes to attendant care services they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act and federal Medicaid laws. A state agency overseeing Medicaid has reimbursed parents, guardians and spouses for home care for years. Starting July 1, the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Conservative media personality appointed to seat on Georgia State Election Board

ATLANTA (AP) — A media personality who co-founded a conservative political action committee has been appointed to a seat on the Georgia State Election Board, which is responsible for developing election rules, investigating allegations of fraud and making recommendations to state lawmakers. Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, a Republican, on Friday announced the appointment of […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A Lakota student’s feather plume was cut off her cap during commencement at a New Mexico high school

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A Lakota student’s traditional feather plume was cut off her graduation cap during her high school commencement ceremony this week in northwestern New Mexico. It was during the national anthem Monday night when Farmington High School faculty members approached the student, Genesis White Bull, and confiscated her cap, the Tri-City Record […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Police conclude investigation into suicide of Boeing whistleblower

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A former Boeing manager who raised safety questions about the aircraft maker and was found dead after several days of depositions in South Carolina took his own life, police said Friday after concluding their investigation. John Barnett, 62, of Louisiana, was found dead March 9, and police had said earlier that […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

US security alert warns Americans overseas of potential attacks on LGBTQ events