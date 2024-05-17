Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Potential signature fraud in Michigan threatens to disrupt congressional races

May 17, 2024, 11:20 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Fraudulent signatures could upend Michigan’s congressional races this year as each declared GOP U.S. Senate candidate faces new calls to investigate their attempts to get on the August primary ballot and a Democratic U.S. House candidate appears likely to fall short.

Just two years ago, multiple high-profile gubernatorial campaigns fell into the same trap and lost access to the ballot.

Adam Hollier, a former state senator who has garnered significant Democratic support in his primary challenge of U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, is expected to be kept off the August primary ballot after county election staff found he did not have enough valid signatures on nominating petitions.

Republicans vying for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat are now facing similar allegations after state and national Democratic groups submitted a request that their nominating petitions be investigated on Friday.

The Michigan Democratic Party and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee alleged in a letter sent to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers that the signatures on the petitions of each of the Republican Senate candidates show “patterns that indicate the presence of potential forgery and other fraudulent signature gathering tactics.”

Senate candidates in Michigan had to submit 15,000 valid signatures by April 23 to qualify for the August primary election. Michigan election law provides a seven-day window for challenges to these signatures. Although the Democratic groups missed this deadline, they have requested the state canvassing board to open an investigation, which is permitted under Michigan election law.

The petitions are worthy of investigation, according to the letter, because they show signs of “a possible repeat of the conduct of petition circulators during the 2022 election.”

Five Republicans running for governor in 2022 were kept off the ballot after fraudulent signatures were found on their nominating petitions. Three people have been charged with forgery and other crimes related to the phony petition signatures but no candidate was personally accused of knowingly submitting fraudulent petitions.

Michigan’s U.S. Senate race is one of the most hotly contested in the nation after longtime Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced that she would retire this year, leaving the battleground seat open in a year when each party is fighting for control of the upper chamber.

Former U.S. Reps. Mike Rogers and Justin Amash, along with businessman Sandy Pensler, are vying for the Republican nomination but all face allegations of fraudulent signatures from the Democratic groups. Rogers, the Republican frontrunner, has submitted the maximum allowed 30,000 signatures. For him not to qualify, half of those would need to be deemed invalid.

In a statement, Pensler expressed confidence that he would qualify for the ballot after turning in 26,000 signatures and said that “Democrats can’t beat Republicans at the ballot box so it looks like they are trying to eliminate Republicans from the ballot.”

A request for comment sent to Amash’s campaign was not immediately answered and Rogers’ campaign did not provide a statement in time for publication.

In the race for Detroit’s U.S. House seat, Hollier was perceived as the biggest threat to Thanedar winning a second term in office, racking up endorsements from several prominent Michigan Democrats including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the leadership of the Black Congressional Caucus.

Thanedar challenged Hollier’s signatures earlier this month and a report by the Wayne County Clerk’s Office made public Thursday deemed that Hollier did not have enough valid signatures. Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett is expected to make a determination in the coming days of whether Hollier will be on the ballot or not.

“This is voter suppression by any other name. We are in the process of carefully reviewing our next steps and will have more to say shortly,” said Hollier’s attorney, Melvin Butch Hollowell.

Hollier had submitted 1,550 signatures to meet the ballot requirement, surpassing the 1,000 needed, but later said that some signatures showed “evidence of fraudulent signatures” and that the “fraudulent activity was not conducted at the direction” of the campaign.

The campaign is forwarding the fraudulent signatures “to the proper authorities for additional investigation,” according to a statement.

United States News

Associated Press

Parents of disabled children sue Indiana over Medicaid changes addressing $1 billion shortfall

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Parents of two children with disabilities are suing an Indiana agency in federal court over changes to attendant care services they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act and federal Medicaid laws. A state agency overseeing Medicaid has reimbursed parents, guardians and spouses for home care for years. Starting July 1, the […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Conservative media personality appointed to seat on Georgia State Election Board

ATLANTA (AP) — A media personality who co-founded a conservative political action committee has been appointed to a seat on the Georgia State Election Board, which is responsible for developing election rules, investigating allegations of fraud and making recommendations to state lawmakers. Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, a Republican, on Friday announced the appointment of […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A Lakota student’s feather plume was cut off her cap during commencement at a New Mexico high school

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A Lakota student’s traditional feather plume was cut off her graduation cap during her high school commencement ceremony this week in northwestern New Mexico. It was during the national anthem Monday night when Farmington High School faculty members approached the student, Genesis White Bull, and confiscated her cap, the Tri-City Record […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Police conclude investigation into suicide of Boeing whistleblower

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A former Boeing manager who raised safety questions about the aircraft maker and was found dead after several days of depositions in South Carolina took his own life, police said Friday after concluding their investigation. John Barnett, 62, of Louisiana, was found dead March 9, and police had said earlier that […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Families of Mexican farmworker bus crash victims mourn the loss of their loved ones

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — In San Miguel Almolonga, a rural farming community in Mexico, a mourning family recited prayers while grieving the loss of a father who came to Florida under a temporary visa to support his family. Yamilet Pérez Ríos, the 14-year-old daughter of Manuel Pérez Ríos, wept as she said she […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Former top Baltimore prosecutor applies for presidential pardon

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby has applied for a presidential pardon ahead of sentencing on her recent perjury and mortgage fraud convictions, according to The Baltimore Sun. In a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday, the Congressional Black Caucus expressed support for her cause, repeating claims made by Mosby and […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Potential signature fraud in Michigan threatens to disrupt congressional races