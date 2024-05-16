Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Wisconsin election officials fear voter confusion over 2 elections for same congressional seat

May 16, 2024, 9:15 AM | Updated: 9:42 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials voted Thursday to provide more details to voters than normal to avoid confusion about a ballot that will have both a special and regular election for a vacant congressional seat.

The rare anomaly for the 8th Congressional District is due to the timing of former U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher’s surprise resignation. Under state law, if Gallagher had quit before April 9, a special election before November would have had to be called.

Gallagher quit on April 24, which required Gov. Tony Evers to call the special election on the same dates as the Aug. 13 primary and Nov. 5 general election.

That means that voters in the northeastern Wisconsin congressional district will be voting to elect someone in a special election to fill the remainder of the current term, which runs until Jan. 3, and then vote separately for someone to fill the regular two-year term starting in January.

“There is a source for confusion present here and it will be very difficult to avoid any voter confusion,” said Wisconsin Elections Commission attorney Brandon Hunzicker at a meeting Thursday.

To help avoid confusion, the commission voted to have the ballot show the length of both the special election and the regular term. Voters in the congressional district will also be handed an explanation of why the same congressional seat is on the ballot twice.

The exact wording of both the ballot and the information sheet will be considered by the commission next month.

“If we’re not clarifying that for the voter, we have done the voters a disservice,” commissioner Ann Jacobs said.

Candidates for the office will also be required to circulate separate nomination papers for both the special and regular elections. Those nomination papers are due June 3.

State Sen. André Jacque, of De Pere, former state Sen. Roger Roth, of Appleton, and former gas station and convenience store owner Tony Wied, are all running as Republicans for the seat. Wied has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Dr. Kristin Lyerly is the only announced Democrat in the race.

Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District is solidly Republican, but Democrats have vowed to make it competitive.

Trump won the district by 16 percentage points in 2020, even though he lost the state by less than a point to President Joe Biden. Gallagher won reelection three times by no fewer than 25 points. The district includes the cities of Appleton and Green Bay, Door County and covers mostly rural areas north through Marinette.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Gallagher’s resignation was effective April 24, not April 20.

United States News

Associated Press

Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at DePaul University in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Police began dismantling a pro-Palestinian encampment early Thursday at DePaul University in Chicago, hours after the school’s president told students to leave the area or face arrest. Officers and workers in yellow vests cleared out tents and camping equipment at the student encampment, leaving behind yellow squares of dead or dying grass […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

The Latest | GOP lawmakers rip Cohen’s credibility at Trump’s hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors’ star witness in the hush money case against Donald Trump was back in the hot seat Thursday as defense lawyers tried to chip away at Michael Cohen’s crucial testimony implicating the former president. The trial resumed in Manhattan with potentially explosive defense cross-examination of Cohen, whose credibility could determine the […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street inches modestly higher; Walmart jumps on another strong quarter

Wall Street drifted slightly higher early Thursday a day after markets rallied on hints that inflation is subsiding. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 each rose less than 0.1% before the bell. The meme stock rollercoaster stretched into another day with AMC Entertainment and GameStop both falling more than 15% in […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Hawaii native Savannah Gankiewicz crowned Miss USA after the previous winner resigned

Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii was crowned Miss USA 2023 on Wednesday, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned citing her mental health. Gankiewicz, a model who leads a female empowerment nonprofit, will hold the title until August — the remainder of the pageant’s term, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. “I am ready to make […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Will jurors believe Michael Cohen? Defense keys on witness’ credibility at Trump’s hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — With prosecutors’ hush money case against Donald Trump barreling toward its end, their star witness is back in the hot seat Thursday as defense lawyers try to chip away at Michael Cohen’s crucial testimony implicating the former president. The trial, now in its fourth week of testimony, has resumed in Manhattan […]

13 hours ago

Asylum processing for new migrants: Changes could come soon...

Associated Press

The Biden administration is planning more changes to quicken asylum processing for new migrants

The Biden administration is planning to quicken the asylum processing for new migrants as an interim step rather than an executive order.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Wisconsin election officials fear voter confusion over 2 elections for same congressional seat