Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Terry Blair, serving life in prison for killing six women in Kansas City, Missouri, dies

May 15, 2024, 8:32 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — A man convicted of killing six women 20 years ago in Kansas City, Missouri, has died, the Missouri Department of Corrections said.

Terry Blair, 62, was imprisoned at the Potosi Correctional Center on six counts of first-degree murder. He was taken to a hospital Saturday morning after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, the corrections department said.

An autopsy was planned.

Blair had a long history of violence. He was convicted of killing a woman in 1982, and served 21 years.

He was on probation when he was arrested in the deaths six women who were killed in the period of July to September 2004. Their bodies were found in an area of Kansas City frequented by drug dealers and prostitutes.

Blair also was suspected in the deaths of two other women, but those charges were dropped.

United States News

Associated Press

Interior Dept staffer becomes first Jewish Biden appointee to publicly resign over war in Gaza

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Interior Department staffer on Wednesday became the first Jewish political appointee to publicly resign in protest of U.S. support for Israel’s war in Gaza. Lily Greenberg Call, a special assistant to the chief of staff in the Interior Department, accused President Joe Biden of using Jews to justify U.S. policy in […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Delaware police exchange gunfire with woman in police chase through 2 states that ends in her death

A police pursuit through two states that involved two separate shootouts with law enforcement officers and several crashes ended with the death of the woman being sought, authorities said. Wilmington police began their pursuit of the 23-year-old woman shortly before noon Tuesday at a Delaware residence, seeking to arrest her on a warrant stemming from […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Barge hits a bridge in Galveston, Texas, damaging the structure and causing an oil spill

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A barge hit a bridge in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, spilling oil into surrounding waters and closing the only road to a small island, officials said. A bridge that leads to Pelican Island, located just north of Galveston, was hit by a barge around 9:30 a.m., said Ronnie Varela, with the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

CNX plans $1.5B hydrogen fuels plant at Pittsburgh airport, but wants federal tax credit to build it

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Natural gas producer CNX Resources said it plans to build a $1.5 billion facility at Pittsburgh’s airport to make hydrogen-based fuels, but only if President Joe Biden’s administration allows coal mine methane to qualify for tax credits that are central to the Democrat’s plan to fight climate change. The proposed facility […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records after inflation finally slows

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rising toward records Wednesday with hopes that inflation is finally heading back in the right direction after its discouraging start to the year. The S&P 500 was 1% higher in afternoon trading and above its all-time high set at the end of March. The Nasdaq composite was adding […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Pickup driver with lengthy record held in Florida bus crash that killed 8 Mexican farmworkers

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man with a long record of dangerous driving pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to driving under the influence-manslaughter in the deaths of eight Mexican farmworkers whose bus was sideswiped by his pickup truck in central Florida. Dozens more were injured. Bryan Maclean Howard, 41, remains jailed without bond for Tuesday’s […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Terry Blair, serving life in prison for killing six women in Kansas City, Missouri, dies