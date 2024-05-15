Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County Community College District proposes property tax rate savings

May 14, 2024, 8:00 PM | Updated: May 16, 2024, 7:38 am

The Maricopa County Community College District is proposing a property tax rate for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

PHOENIX – The Maricopa County Community College District is moving to adjust its property tax rates to reduce Valley homeowners’ burden for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Although MCCCD plans to increase its primary property tax, it also aims to lower the secondary rate, which would result in an overall decline on bills from the district.

Under the plan, the primary rate would go up by a about $1 per $100,000 in home value, but the overall MCCCD property tax bill would drop by 3%.

The current overall Phoenix-area community college system property tax rate is $113.88 per $100,000 in home value. It would go to $110.47 under the 2024-25 proposal.

The district is able to reduce the secondary rate because the principal and interest costs associated with its 2004 General Obligation bonds have declined in recent years.

Even though the overall MCCCD property tax will go down, the district is required to hold a Truth in Taxation hearing because the primary rate is rising.

The MCCCD Board of Governors will conduct a public hearing about the tax plan on May 28 at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Rio Salado College conference center at 2323 W. 14th St. in Tempe.

Video of the hearing will be posted to the board’s YouTube channel for future viewing.

MCCCD is one of multiple entities that collect property taxes in Maricopa County. The district’s property taxes are independent of rates levied by the county government, public school districts and other jurisdictions.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story, based on the Truth in Taxation Notice, only covered the proposed increase of the Maricopa County Community College District primary property tax rate without information about the secondary rate decrease.

