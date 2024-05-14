Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Seattle Times publisher Frank Blethen to step down after 4 decades in charge of family-owned paper

May 14, 2024, 11:24 AM | Updated: 11:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Times publisher and CEO Frank Blethen has announced he will step down at the end of next year after four decades leading the newspaper his family has owned since 1896.

Blethen, 79, confirmed his plans Monday in a Seattle Times interview. He said he expects to retain his position as board chair of The Seattle Times Co.

“My mantra is that good content and useful content is what you need to attract an audience, and you need to attract an audience if you’re going to get revenue and get paid for what you do,” Blethen said. “And you know, I think right now we’re putting out a really, really, really good newspaper.”

Blethen, the newspaper’s seventh publisher, led The Times as it won nine Pulitzer Prizes, including one awarded in 2020 for the paper’s coverage of mistakes by Boeing leading to two 737 MAX crashes. He has also seen it through difficult lows, including the Great Recession, an industrywide contraction and a seven-week strike by Seattle Times workers that began in 2000.

Alan Fisco, the company’s president and chief financial officer, will be named CEO when Blethen steps down, Blethen wrote in a message to employees sent Monday afternoon. Blethen declined to share his preference for a successor as publisher, but he said he would like it to be a member of the Blethen family.

United States News

Associated Press

Georgia’s governor and others pile into state court race where challenger has focused on abortion

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will spend more than $500,000 from his political committee to help a state Supreme Court justice he appointed win election. The Republican Kemp isn’t the only conservative supporting Justice Andrew Pinson in his May 21 nonpartisan election against John Barrow, a former Democratic congressman who has […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

FBI, Homeland Security warn of possible threats to LGBTQ events, including Pride Month activities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Foreign terrorist organizations or their supporters might target LGBTQ-related events and venues as part of June’s Pride Month, federal agencies warned in a recent public announcement. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued the announcement May 10 to raise awareness of “foreign terrorist organizations (FTOS) or their supporters potential targeting […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

North Carolina bill to curb mask-wearing in protests could make it illegal for medical reasons too

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — People wearing a mask during protests in North Carolina could face extra penalties if arrested, under proposed legislation that critics say could make it illegal to wear a mask in public as a way to protect against COVID-19 or for other health reasons. Republicans supporters say the legislation, which passed its […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Boat that fatally struck a 15-year-old girl in Florida has been found, officials say

MIAMI (AP) — Investigators believe they’ve found the boat that fatally struck a 15-year-old girl off a South Florida beach, officials said Tuesday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and other law enforcement agencies had been searching for the vessel since Saturday, when Ella Adler was killed and the boat operator fled without stopping. “The […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Feds urge people not to put decals on steering wheels after a driver is hurt by flying metal pieces

DETROIT (AP) — Federal auto safety regulators are warning people not to stick decals on their steering wheels because they can be hurled at drivers if the air bags inflate in a crash. The warning from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration comes after another driver was severely hurt by a flying emblem during a […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Alice Munro, Nobel literature winner revered as short story master, dead at 92

Nobel laureate Alice Munro, the Canadian literary giant who became one of the world’s most esteemed contemporary authors and one of history’s most honored short story writers, has died at age 92. A spokesperson for her publisher confirmed the death of Munro, winner of the Nobel literary prize in 2013, but did not immediately provide […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Seattle Times publisher Frank Blethen to step down after 4 decades in charge of family-owned paper