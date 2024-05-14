Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Ohio police fatally shoot Amazon warehouse guard who tried to kill supervisor, authorities say

May 14, 2024, 7:52 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A security guard trainee at an Amazon warehouse in Ohio was fatally shot by police after he tried to shoot his supervisor at close range and later shot an officer who was saved by his bulletproof vest, authorities said.

The initial shooting occurred around 4:40 p.m. Sunday at the warehouse in West Jefferson and was captured on surveillance footage, police said during a news conference Monday.

Ali Hamsa Yusuf, 22, came up behind the supervisor and pointed a gun at the supervisor’s head, police said, but the weapon apparently malfunctioned and the bullet barely missed the supervisor, who was not injured. There were more than 100 workers inside the building when the shooting occurred, officials said.

Yusuf soon fled the building but was spotted later Sunday in Columbus by Madison County authorities. Franklin Township and Columbus police tried to stop his vehicle a short time later, and Yusuf then left the vehicle and began firing at a Columbus officer, who authorities said was hit by a bullet but was not seriously injured due to his bulletproof vest.

Yusuf then tried to run away as other officers fired at him, and he was hit by at least one bullet. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. The Columbus officer, identified only as a four-year veteran of the force, was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released later Sunday.

Yusuf was not supposed to have a gun while on duty, police said. It’s also not yet known why he tried to shoot his supervisor. Yusuf also had no known criminal history, authorities said.

