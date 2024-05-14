Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ASU celebrates largest graduating class in history across 36 ceremonies

May 14, 2024, 4:25 AM

(Arizona State University photo)...

(Arizona State University photo)

(Arizona State University photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona State University wrapped up its 36 commencement ceremonies on Saturday, celebrating a record number of 20,700 graduates.

The 36 ceremonies were without disruption, according to the university, as protests against the war in Gaza have erupted across American college campuses in recent weeks.

Over 70 people were arrested at a pro-Palestine encampment on the ASU alumni lawn in weeks leading up to graduation, including 20 students.

“You might note that we are holding our graduation and we protect free speech at the same time,” ASU President Michael Crow said at the undergraduate commencement. “Welcome to Arizona State University!”

RELATED STORIES

Protests at Columbia University, where student uprisings inspired others at campuses across the country, led the school to cancel its main graduation ceremony in favor of smaller gatherings.

An estimated 6,000 graduates and 30,000 spectators filled ASU’s football stadium, Mountain America Stadium, for the May 6 ceremony. Roughly 1,800 graduates and 5,000 spectators attended a ceremony earlier that morning in Desert Financial Arena, the school’s basketball venue.

The school and its police made potential consequences known in advance of the graduations, threatening removal for any violators.

Ceremonies began on May 4 and continued through May 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

2024 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week: Special deals start Friday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Here’s what’s on the menu for 2024 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

The 2024 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week is set to kick off on Friday. Dozens of Valley restaurants are dishing up special deals.

10 minutes ago

Jury indicted a New Mexico man after 47 pounds of fentanyl found...

Serena O'Sullivan

New Mexico man indicted after 47 pounds of fentanyl found during traffic stop in Arizona

A suspect was allegedly found with 47 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden in his trunk. A jury indicted the 22-year-old New Mexico man last week.

20 minutes ago

Childish Gambino coming to Phoenix....

SuElen Rivera

Get ready to sweat: Childish Gambino to perform in Phoenix this summer

Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, is stopping in Phoenix during his upcoming world tour this summer.

8 hours ago

General Motors Cruise to start testing robotaxis in Phoenix area...

Associated Press

GM’s Cruise to start testing robotaxis in Phoenix area with human safety drivers on board

General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit said Monday it will start testing robotaxis in Arizona this week.

10 hours ago

Temporary work release gave inmate opportunity for 8-day escape...

KTAR.com

Arizona prisoner captured in Prescott more than a week after escape

An inmate at the Camp Verde jail in Yavapai County led authorities on an 8-day manhunt after disappearing on May 1, authorities said.

12 hours ago

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Supreme Court grants 90-day delay on enforcement of state’s 1864 abortion law

The Arizona Supreme Court on Monday granted a 90-day stay on allowing the state's 1864 abortion law to go back into effect, clearing the way for a possible appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

ASU celebrates largest graduating class in history across 36 ceremonies