Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Families suing over 2021 jet fuel leak into Navy drinking water in Hawaii seek $225K to $1.25M

May 13, 2024, 4:47 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — A lawyer representing U.S. military families suing over a 2021 jet fuel leak into a Navy drinking water system in Hawaii asked a judge Monday to award plaintiffs a range of about $225,000 to about $1.25 million each in damages.

In a closing argument at the end of a two-week trial in federal court in Honolulu, the plaintiffs’ attorney, Kristina Baehr, said she is not asking for millions of dollars per person. She outlined various amounts they’re asking a judge to award each of them, including $400,000 for the past pain and suffering of Nastasia Freeman, wife of a Navy sailor and mother of three who described how the family thought their vomiting and diarrhea was Thanksgiving food poisoning. Baehr said Freeman should get another $400,000 for future pain and suffering and $250,000 for mental anguish.

Freeman is among the 17 “bellwether” plaintiffs: a cross-selection of relatives of military members representing more than 7,500 others, including service members, in three federal lawsuits.

The outcome can help determine future damages to be awarded or settlements for the others.

Baehr thanked attorneys representing the United State for admitting liability in the case. The government has said in court documents that the Nov. 20, 2021, spill at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility caused a nuisance for the plaintiffs, that the United States “breached its duty of care” and that the plaintiffs suffered compensable injuries.

But they dispute whether the residents were exposed to jet fuel at levels high enough to cause their alleged health effects, ranging from vomiting to rashes.

The plaintiffs described how the water crisis sickened them and left them with ongoing health problems, including seizures, asthma, eczema and vestibular dysfunction.

Eric Rey, a U.S. Department of Justice Attorney, said in his closing statement that one of the families didn’t stop drinking the water until Dec. 9, even though the Navy first received complaints about the water on Nov. 27. That’s likely because they didn’t smell anything in the water before then, an indication the doses of jet fuel in the water were too low to cause their health effects, he said.

“There is no acceptable level of jet fuel in drinking water,” Baehr said. “We don’t expect to have jet fuel in our drinking water.”

A Navy investigation report in 2022 listed a cascading series of mistakes from May 6, 2021, when an operator error caused a pipe to rupture that led to 21,000 gallons (80,000 liters) of fuel spilling while it was transferred between tanks. Most of this fuel spilled into a fire suppression line and sat there for six months, causing the line to sag. When a cart rammed into this sagging line on Nov. 20, it released 20,000 gallons (75,700 liters) of fuel.

The military eventually agreed to drain the tanks, amid state orders and protests from Native Hawaiians and other Hawaii residents concerned about the threat posed to Honolulu’s water supply. The tanks sit above an aquifer supplying water to 400,000 people in urban Honolulu.

It’s not clear when U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi will issue a ruling. Attorneys on both sides have until around July to submit additional closing briefs and respond to them.

“I appreciate what you’ve gone through,” Kobayashi told the plaintiffs in court Monday. “I hope at some point that wherever the decision lands that it gives you a sense that you’ve had your opportunity to speak your mind and represent your families.”

United States News

Associated Press

Pro-union ad featuring former Alabama coach Nick Saban was done without permission, he says

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban said a pro-union advertisement that features his past comments was done without his permission. The ad by More Perfect Union Solidarity is airing as more than 5,000 Mercedes workers in Alabama vote this week on whether to join the United Auto Workers. The […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Plans unveiled for memorial honoring victims of racist mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A permanent memorial honoring the 10 Black victims of a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket will feature interconnected stone pillars and arches, and a windowed building where exhibitions and events will be held, community and elected leaders announced Monday. The design, “Seeing Us,” by Jin Young Song and Douglass […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Feds accuse Rhode Island of warehousing kids with mental health, developmental disabilities

BOSTON (AP) — Rhode Island violated the civil rights of hundreds of children with mental health or developmental disabilities by routinely and unnecessarily segregating them at Bradley Hospital, an acute-care psychiatric hospital, federal prosecutors said Monday. Zachary Cunha, U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island, said the multi-year investigation found that — rather than […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

OpenAI launches GPTo, improving ChatGPT’s text, visual and audio capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — OpenAI’s latest update to its artificial intelligence model can mimic human cadences in its verbal responses and can even try to detect people’s moods. The effect conjures up images of the 2013 Spike Jonze move “Her,” where the (human) main character falls in love with an artificially intelligent operating system, leading […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico to stand in for California as McConaughey stars in new movie about a 2018 deadly wildfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is standing in for California in a new film as Jamie Lee Curtis’ production company and others tell the story of a bus driver and a school teacher who rescued students during the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history. The 2018 blaze killed 85 people and nearly […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

GM’s Cruise to start testing robotaxis in Phoenix area with human safety drivers on board

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ troubled Cruise autonomous vehicle unit said Monday it will start testing robotaxis in Arizona this week with human safety drivers on board. Cruise said that during the testing, it will check the vehicles’ performance against the company’s “rigorous” safety and autonomous vehicle performance requirements. Testing will start in Phoenix and […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Families suing over 2021 jet fuel leak into Navy drinking water in Hawaii seek $225K to $1.25M