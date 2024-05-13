Close
Silver Alert issued for Scottsdale woman who suffers from cognitive condition

May 13, 2024, 1:11 PM

Karla Rickman of Scottsdale is the subject of a Silver Alert issued Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photos via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a missing north Scottsdale woman who suffers from a cognitive condition.

Karla Rickman, 64, left her home near 60th Street and Dove Valley Road around 7 a.m. Her husband called 911 about 30 minutes later when he realized she was gone.

Rickman, who was on foot and didn’t take her phone, has a condition that can cause her to become easily confused.

She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, with gray hair. She was last seen with her hair in a bun and wearing blue jeans and a dark blue T-shirt.

Anybody with information about Rickman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

