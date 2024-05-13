Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for Scottsdale woman who suffers from cognitive condition

May 13, 2024, 1:11 PM | Updated: May 14, 2024, 6:15 am

Split panel image of a straight-on headshot and a side headshot of Karla Rickman, the subject of a ...

Karla Rickman of Scottsdale was the subject of a Silver Alert issued Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photos via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photos via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Silver Alert for a missing north Scottsdale woman was canceled Monday afternoon.

Karla Rickman, 64, left her home near 60th Street and Dove Valley Road around 7 a.m. Her husband called 911 about 30 minutes later when he realized she was gone.

She was found safely around 2:30 p.m. near Tatum and Dynamite boulevards in Phoenix, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

“She was evaluated by paramedics, found to be in good health, and ultimately reunited with her family,” officer Aaron Bolin told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

In the initial Silver Alert, authorities said Rickman suffered from a cognitive condition that caused her to become easily lost and confused.

