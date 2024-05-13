PHOENIX — A state highway near Fountain Hills was closed midday Monday for about two hours because of a brush fire in the area, authorities said.

The southbound lanes of State Route 87 were closed at Shea Boulevard a little before noon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The highway reopened around 2:30 p.m., ADOT said.

No other information was immediately available.

CLOSED: The southbound lanes of State Route 87 are closed at Shea Boulevard due to a brush fire. There is no estimated reopening. pic.twitter.com/6qabPdvM9T — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 13, 2024

