ARIZONA NEWS

Brush fire closes southbound State Route 87 near Fountain Hills

May 13, 2024, 12:04 PM | Updated: 2:39 pm

Southbound State Route 87 was closed near Fountain Hills on Monday, May 13, 2024, because of a brush fire. (Pixabay Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A state highway near Fountain Hills was closed midday Monday for about two hours because of a brush fire in the area, authorities said.

The southbound lanes of State Route 87 were closed at Shea Boulevard a little before noon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The highway reopened around 2:30 p.m., ADOT said.

No other information was immediately available.

