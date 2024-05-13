Brush fire closes southbound State Route 87 near Fountain Hills
May 13, 2024, 12:04 PM | Updated: 2:39 pm
(Pixabay Photo)
PHOENIX — A state highway near Fountain Hills was closed midday Monday for about two hours because of a brush fire in the area, authorities said.
The southbound lanes of State Route 87 were closed at Shea Boulevard a little before noon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The highway reopened around 2:30 p.m., ADOT said.
No other information was immediately available.
CLOSED: The southbound lanes of State Route 87 are closed at Shea Boulevard due to a brush fire. There is no estimated reopening. pic.twitter.com/6qabPdvM9T
— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 13, 2024
Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.