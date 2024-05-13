Investigation underway after 2 people found dead inside Gilbert home
May 13, 2024, 9:46 AM
(Facebook File Photo/Gilbert Police Department)
PHOENIX — Two people were found dead overnight inside a Gilbert home, authorities said Monday morning, but few details have been made public.
The bodies were located at a house in the Ashland Ranch neighborhood near Ray Road and Val Vista Drive, according to the Gilbert Police Department.
“This is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public,” Levi Leyba, a Gilbert officer, said in an email.
No other information about the case was made available.
Updates will be released as the investigation progress, police said.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.