PHOENIX — Two people were found dead overnight inside a Gilbert home, authorities said Monday morning, but few details have been made public.

The bodies were located at a house in the Ashland Ranch neighborhood near Ray Road and Val Vista Drive, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public,” Levi Leyba, a Gilbert officer, said in an email.

No other information about the case was made available.

Updates will be released as the investigation progress, police said.

