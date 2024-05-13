Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 people hospitalized after shooting in south Chandler

May 13, 2024, 9:31 AM | Updated: 9:45 am

Two people were reportedly hospitalized Monday morning after a shooting in a neighborhood in south ...

A person is in custody after a shooting in south Chandler left two people hospitalized, authorities said Monday, May 13, 2024. (Chandler Police Department Photo)

(Chandler Police Department Photo)

PHOENIX — A person is in custody after a shooting in south Chandler left two people hospitalized, authorities said Monday morning.

The incident happened near McQueen and Chandler Heights roads, the Chandler Police Department said

The names of the victims and the suspect wasn’t released.

The individuals involved in the shooting knew each other, police said.

The investigation into the incident, which police say was isolated and doesn’t pose a threat to the community, is ongoing.

