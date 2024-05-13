2 people hospitalized after shooting in south Chandler

PHOENIX — A person is in custody after a shooting in south Chandler left two people hospitalized, authorities said Monday morning.

The incident happened near McQueen and Chandler Heights roads, the Chandler Police Department said

The names of the victims and the suspect wasn’t released.

The individuals involved in the shooting knew each other, police said.

The investigation into the incident, which police say was isolated and doesn’t pose a threat to the community, is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.