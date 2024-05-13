PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for a 64-year-old Phoenix man who hasn’t been seen in four days, authorities said.

William Spera was last seen on foot around 1 p.m. near State Route 51 and Thomas Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

He has brown hair and brown eyes, and walks with his head pointing toward the sky.

Spera was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become confused and easily lost.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 602-34-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours.

