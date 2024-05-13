PHOENIX — A pedestrian died Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle in Scottsdale, authorities said.

The incident happened near McDowell and Pima roads, adjacent to the Loop 101 Pima Freeway, around 8:40 p.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said in an email.

A vehicle was traveling east on McDowell Road when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing mid-block, police said.

The pedestrian, an adult man, was taken to the hospital, where he did not survive his injuries.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

The eastbound lanes of McDowell Road were closed for several hours while the investigation was underway.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

