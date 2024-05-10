PHOENIX — One person died Thursday night after a crash involving a city bus on a freeway in Tempe, authorities said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Scottsdale Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in an email.

A pickup truck was reportedly seen crashed into the back of a Valley Metro bus, according to ABC15.

An investigation into what caused the crash in ongoing.

No other details were made available.

