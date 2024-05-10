Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead after truck reportedly rear-ends city bus on Valley freeway overnight

May 10, 2024, 6:24 AM

One person died Thursday, May 9, 2024, after a crash involving a city bus on a freeway in Tempe. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One person died Thursday night after a crash involving a city bus on a freeway in Tempe, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Scottsdale Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in an email.

A pickup truck was reportedly seen crashed into the back of a Valley Metro bus, according to ABC15.

An investigation into what caused the crash in ongoing.

No other details were made available.

