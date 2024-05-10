Close
ARIZONA NEWS

US 60/Grand Avenue temporarily closed in both directions after crash in West Valley

May 9, 2024, 7:52 PM | Updated: May 10, 2024, 5:29 am

Both directions of US 60/Grand Avenue shut down Thursday night...

Both directions of US 60/Grand Avenue were temporarily shut down in Peoria on Thursday, May 9, 2024, following a crash. (ADOT photo, stock photo)

(ADOT photo, stock photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Both directions of US 60/Grand Avenue were temporarily shut down in Peoria on Thursday night following a crash, authorities said.

The closure went into effect around 7:15 p.m. for the crash at 91st Avenue and US 60/Grand Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers were advised to expect delays and look for alternate routes.

