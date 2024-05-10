PHOENIX — Both directions of US 60/Grand Avenue were temporarily shut down in Peoria on Thursday night following a crash, authorities said.

The closure went into effect around 7:15 p.m. for the crash at 91st Avenue and US 60/Grand Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

*CLOSURE* US 60 (Grand Ave) is closed in both directions at 91st Ave due to a crash. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGgA1 & the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrkuo pic.twitter.com/kbJU1nmzZd — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 10, 2024

Drivers were advised to expect delays and look for alternate routes.

