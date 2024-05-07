Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A doctor whose views on COVID-19 vaccinations drew complaints has her medical license reinstated

May 7, 2024, 8:45 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


An Ohio doctor who drew national attention when she told state legislators that COVID-19 vaccines made people magnetic has had her medical license reinstated after it was suspended for failing to cooperate with an investigation.

The Ohio State Medical Board recently voted to restore Sherri Tenpenny’s license after she agreed to pay a $3,000 fine and cooperate with investigators.

Tenpenny, an osteopathic doctor, has been licensed in Ohio since 1984. She drew national attention in 2021 when she testified before a state legislative panel in support of a measure that would block vaccine requirements and mask mandates.

During her remarks, Tenpenny claimed that COVID-19 vaccines made their recipients magnetic, “interface” with cell towers and interfered with women’s menstrual cycles.

Roughly 350 complaints were soon filed about Tenpenny with the medical board, which regulates physicians and can discipline them for making false or deceptive medical statements. A probe was launched but Tenpenny refused to meet with investigators, answer written questions or comply with a subpoena ordering her to sit for a deposition.

Tenpenny’s license was suspended in August 2023 on procedural grounds for failing to cooperate with the investigation. Her attorney had told the board she wouldn’t participate in an “illegal fishing expedition.”

The board voted 7-2 last month to restore her license, with proponents saying she had met the requirements for reinstatement.

Tenpenny announced the reinstatement in a post made on the X social platform.

“Standing strong and steadfast!” she wrote. “Thank you all for your unwavering love and support but most importantly for your prayers during these challenging times.”

United States News

Associated Press

Former Memphis officer hit with federal charges in on-duty kidnapping, killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Memphis police officer has been charged with federal civil rights violations in the fatal shooting of a man while the officer was on duty, prosecutors said Wednesday. Patric J. Ferguson, 32, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of kidnapping and destroying evidence in the January 2021 […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

New York City’s watchdog agency launches probe after complaints about the NYPD’s social media use

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City’s watchdog agency has launched an investigation into allegations that the city’s police department improperly used its official social media accounts to target public officials and private citizens. The city Department of Investigation confirmed the probe in a statement Wednesday, saying it was prompted by recent requests from City […]

23 minutes ago

Israel to attack Rafah United States no weapons...

Associated Press

Biden says US won’t supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally

President Joe Biden said the United States will not supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah in a Wednesday interview with CNN.

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Florida deputies who fatally shot US airman burst into wrong apartment, attorney says

MIAMI (AP) — Deputies responding to a disturbance call at a Florida apartment complex burst into the wrong unit and fatally shot a Black U.S. Air Force airman who was home alone when they saw he was armed with a gun, an attorney for the man’s family said Wednesday. Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, who […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania will make the animal sedative xylazine a controlled substance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will sign legislation to criminalize the misuse of a powerful animal tranquilizer called xylazine that is showing up in supplies of illicit drugs and contributing to a growing number of human overdose deaths, his office said Wednesday. Xylazine, which is being mixed into fentanyl and other illicit […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Undercover operation nets arrests as New Mexico’s top prosecutor blames Meta for online predators

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor announced charges Wednesday against three men who are accused of using Meta’s social media platforms to target and solicit sex with underage children. The arrests are the result of a monthslong undercover operation in which the suspects connected with decoy accounts that were set up by the […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

A doctor whose views on COVID-19 vaccinations drew complaints has her medical license reinstated