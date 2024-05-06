Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting on Delaware college campus are not students, police say

May 6, 2024, 10:21 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DOVER, Del. (AP) — Two suspects arrested in a fatal shooting on the Delaware State University campus are not students at the school, authorities said Monday.

Dover police said Destry Jones, 20, and Damien Hinson, age 18, both of Dover, were arrested Thursday in the killing of Camay Mitchell De Silva of Wilmington.

De Silva, 18, was shot in the head April 21 outside a residence hall at Delaware State University. Investigators do not believe she was the intended target of the gunfire.

Jones was arrested Thursday at an apartment in Brooklyn, New York. Hinson was arrested later that same day in the parking lot of a Dover shopping center. Jones is awaiting extradition to Delaware on charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. Hinson, who is facing the same charges, is being held at a Delaware prison with bail set at more than $3 million cash.

Investigators said officers with the Dover police department, which has been assisting campus police with night and weekend safety patrols, heard gunshots about 1:40 a.m. on the day of the shooting. At nearly the same time, campus police received a report of shots fired during a fight near a dormitory.

Police later received a separate call about a woman on the ground outside a different dormitory and found De Silva mortally wounded. Investigators said De Silva was not involved in the altercation.

Authorities said investigators learned that Jones and Hinson were part of a group involved in a fight with two other males that preceded the shooting. Jones and Hinson are facing attempted murder charges related to the two other males.

