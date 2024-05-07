PHOENIX — The Cave Springs Campground north of Sedona is set to be closed until August for a project that will stabilize the ground in the area.

The project on the campground 11 miles north of Sedona in Oak Creek Canyon began Wednesday and is expected to keep it closed through July 31, according to the Coconino National Forest.

Work is focused on the campground’s main access road, Forest Road 89D, to limit continuing erosion and undercutting.

Crews will replace the grouted rip-rap structure with a stepped, concrete wall. A low-water crossing along the access road will also be replaced.

Heavy construction equipment will be staged at the parking area for the Harding Springs trailhead, on the west side of State Route 89A at the entrance of Cave Springs Campground, during the closure.

Cave Springs Campground has 84 campsites equipped with picnic tables, campfire rings and cooking grills.

