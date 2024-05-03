Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Self-exiled Chinese businessman’s chief of staff pleads guilty weeks before trial

May 3, 2024, 9:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The chief of staff of a Chinese businessman sought by the government of China pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges on Friday, weeks before her boss goes to trial in New York in a $1 billion fraud case.

Yvette Wang entered the plea in Manhattan federal court three weeks before she was to stand trial with Guo Wengui.

Guo has pleaded not guilty to defrauding hundreds of thousands of followers in the U.S. and around the world of over $1 billion.

At a sentencing scheduled for Sept. 10, Wang faces up to 10 years in prison. Without the plea, she could have faced life in prison if she was convicted.

Wang, 45, spoke only English during her plea proceeding, letting the earphones she was provided by an interpreter dangle below her ears as she described her crimes. Wearing jail clothing, she wore leg shackles throughout the proceeding.

She admitted conspiring with Guo and others to commit wire fraud and money laundering from 2018 through March 2023 by giving false information to induce victims to send money through entities and organizations including Guo’s media company, GTV Media Group Inc., and his so-called Himalaya Farm Alliance and the Himalaya Exchange, in return for stock or cryptocurrency.

Prosecutors say hundreds of thousands of investors were convinced to invest more than $1 billion into entities Guo controlled.

According to a charging document, Wang on June 5, 2020, authorized a wire transfer of $100 million from GTV’s parent company, Saraca Media Group Inc. to a high-risk hedge fund for the benefit of Saraca and its ultimate beneficial owner, Guo’s son. Prosecutors said the $100 million consisted of investor funds obtained through fraudulent claims.

During her plea, Wang said she “knew what I was doing was wrong.”

She added: “I take full responsibility and I’m very sorry for my actions, your honor.”

Guo was once believed to be among the richest people in China. In 2014, he left during an anti-corruption crackdown led by President Xi Jinping that ensnared people close to Guo, including a top intelligence official.

Since then, he has been highly sought by that nation’s government, relying on the U.S. for protection as Chinese authorities accused him of rape, kidnapping, bribery and other offenses. He has long argued that the those claims were false, saying they were meant to punish him for publicly outing corruption there and criticizing key Communist Party figures.

As he lived in New York as a fugitive he became an outspoken critic of the ruling Communist Party and developed a close relationship with Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former political strategist. Guo and Bannon in 2020 announced the founding of a joint initiative they said was aimed at overthrowing the Chinese government

United States News

Associated Press

Judge says gun found in car of Myon Burrell, sentenced to life as teen, can be evidence in new case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge ruled that the arrest of a Minnesota man on a gun charge was justified in a case that has drawn attention because he was sentenced to life in prison as a teen in an high-profile murder case and spent 18 years in prison before his sentence was commuted. Myon Burrell […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Court appearance for country star Morgan Wallen in chair-throwing case postponed until August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An initial hearing for country music star Morgan Wallen was postponed Friday until August in a case in which he’s accused of throwing a chair from the rooftop of a six-story bar and nearly hitting two police officers. Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, told reporters that the case is “very complicated” and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire jury finds state liable for abuse at youth detention center and awards victim $38M

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire jury awarded $38 million to the man who blew the lid off abuse allegations at the state’s youth detention center Friday, finding the state’s negligence allowed him to be beaten, raped and held in solitary confinement as a teen in the 1990s. David Meehan, went to police in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Police defend decision not to disclose accidental gunshot during Columbia protest response

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police officials on Friday defended their decision to initially keep quiet about a potentially dangerous accident that happened as officers cleared pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University this week when a sergeant accidentally fired his gun into a dark office. The bullet, discharged as the officer transferred his gun […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Distressed sawfish rescued in Florida Keys dies after aquarium treatment

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — An endangered sawfish rescued last month in the Florida Keys after it was spotted acting erratically and swimming in circles has died as wildlife officials continue to search for what is causing fish to become distressed. The Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota said in a statement that the 11-foot […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Boy Scout volunteer sentenced to 22 years in prison for hiding cameras in camp bathrooms

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Boy Scout volunteer has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for hiding cameras in a bathroom at a Missouri camp. A federal judge on Thursday also ordered David Lee Nelson, a 41-year-old from Redmond, Washington, to pay more than $60,000, with some of the money going toward counseling […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Self-exiled Chinese businessman’s chief of staff pleads guilty weeks before trial