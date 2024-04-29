Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Supreme Court will hear case claiming CBD product got trucker fired

Apr 29, 2024, 12:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear an appeal from a CBD hemp oil maker fighting a lawsuit from a truck driver who says he got fired after using a product falsely advertised as being free from marijuana’s active ingredient.

Douglas Horn says he took the product to help with chronic shoulder and back pain he had after a serious accident. The company said it contained CBD, a generally legal compound that is widely sold as a dietary supplement and included in personal-care products, but not THC, which gives marijuana its high, Horn said in court documents.

After a failed routine drug test got him fired, Horn says he confirmed with a lab that the product did have THC. He sued the Vista, California, company under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, among other claims, alleging the THC-free marketing amounted to fraud.

The law known as RICO was crafted as a tool to prosecute organized crime, but people can also file civil suits under it against alleged schemes and collect triple the damages if they win. An appeals court found Horn’s claim should be allowed to go forward.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. appealed that decision to the Supreme Court. The company disputes Horn’s claims and argues that he can’t sue under RICO because he’s claiming a personal injury. Other appeals courts have dismissed RICO suits in similar circumstances, the company said, making this case a good one to decide on a nationwide rule.

Horn, for his part, says his firing was a business injury and he’s been financially ruined.

The case will be heard in the fall.

United States News

Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly won't be tried in court again...

Associated Press

Prosecutors say they will not retry an Arizona rancher accused of murder near the US-Mexico border

Prosecutors said Monday they will not retry Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly, who was accused of killing Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea in 2023.

56 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why Arizona State University’s pro-Palestine protest is different from other universities’

Multiple people protesting in support of Palestine at the Arizona State University Tempe campus were arrested throughout the weekend. Mike Broomhead takes a closer look at what made ASU’s protest different from those held at other universities across the country. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Heidi Hommel/KTAR News

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Funeral services are held for a Chicago police officer fatally shot while heading home from work

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of mourners lined the streets Monday to say farewell to a Chicago police officer who was shot to death while off-duty and heading home from work. Police officers, firefighters and others gathered along the funeral procession route to St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago to remember 30-year-old officer Luis […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Duo charged with murder in killings of couple whose remains were found scattered on Long Island

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Two people were charged with murder on Monday in the killings of a couple whose remains were found scattered around Long Island earlier this year. Jeffrey Mackey, 39, and Alexis Nieves, 33, pleaded not guilty to killing Malcolm Brown and Donna Conneely, of Yonkers, at their arraignment in state court in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are corralled

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) — It was an unusual wildlife sighting Sunday when four zebras escaped from their trailer and galloped into a Washington neighborhood. Three of the four black-and-white striped animals were quickly captured, but the fate of the fourth wasn’t immediately known Monday, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said. The zebras were […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in a major North Carolina city, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Numerous law enforcement officers have been struck by gunfire on Monday, according to police in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that multiple victims have been transported to hospitals and gunfire continued on the scene in the city. Authorities did not say […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Supreme Court will hear case claiming CBD product got trucker fired