PHOENIX – A woman died Monday morning in a head-on collision with a city bus in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to the crash scene at 19th Avenue and Larkspur Drive, north of Cactus Road, around 9 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the bus was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not released.

The bus had three passengers, all of whom were checked out by fire department responders. One of them was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, and the other two declined further treatment.

The stretch of 19th Avenue between Thunderbird and Cactus roads was expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

