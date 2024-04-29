Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Woman dies in head-on collision with city bus near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road in Phoenix

Apr 29, 2024, 11:15 AM

File photo of a Valley Metro bus at a stop. A woman died Monday, April 29, 2024, in a head-on colli...

A woman died Monday, April 29, 2024, in a head-on collision with a city bus in Phoenix. (X Photo/@PhoenixMetroBus)

(X Photo/@PhoenixMetroBus)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A woman died Monday morning in a head-on collision with a city bus in Phoenix, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

Officers responded to the crash scene at 19th Avenue and Larkspur Drive, north of Cactus Road, around 9 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the bus was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not released.

The bus had three passengers, all of whom were checked out by fire department responders. One of them was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, and the other two declined further treatment.

The stretch of 19th Avenue between Thunderbird and Cactus roads was expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly won't be tried in court again...

Associated Press

Prosecutors say they will not retry an Arizona rancher accused of murder near the US-Mexico border

Prosecutors said Monday they will not retry Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly, who was accused of killing Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea in 2023.

16 minutes ago

After 154 years of operations, the Central United Methodist Church in Phoenix is set to close. (Cen...

SuElen Rivera

Central United Methodist Church in Phoenix to cease operations after 154 years

After 154 years of operations, the Central United Methodist Church in Phoenix is set to close later this year.

1 hour ago

Rendering of the third phase of Level Crossing, a West Valley industrial development under construc...

Kevin Stone

Construction starts on final phase of a 3-building West Valley industrial development

Construction is underway on the final and largest phase of the three-building Level Crossing industrial development in the West Valley.

2 hours ago

Mugshot of Gohan Kancab, a shoplifting suspect who was shot by a Glendale police officer on Sunday,...

KTAR.com

Shoplifting suspect shot by Glendale police officer taken to jail after release from hospital

A shoplifting suspect who was shot by a Glendale police officer over the weekend is out of the hospital and in jail.

3 hours ago

Arizona recently unveiled an informative reproductive healthcare website aimed at offering swift ac...

KTAR.com

Informational reproductive health care website launches in Arizona

Arizona's launched a new reproductive health care website for access to resources and knowledge about health care rights in the state.

4 hours ago

Billie Eilish is seen performing with her brother Finneas at the 2024 Academy Awards. The eclectic ...

Kevin Stone

Eclectic pop phenom Billie Eilish stopping in metro Phoenix on upcoming world tour

Eclectic pop phenom Billie Eilish announced an ambitious world tour that includes a late fall stop in metro Phoenix.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Woman dies in head-on collision with city bus near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road in Phoenix