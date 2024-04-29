Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Upstate NY district attorney ‘so sorry’ for cursing at officer who tried to ticket her for speeding

Apr 29, 2024, 10:29 AM | Updated: 10:54 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WEBSTER, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York district attorney apologized Monday after police video showed her cursing at an officer who tried to give her a speeding ticket and telling him to “just go away.”

“Last Monday I failed you and the standards that I hold myself to, and for that I am so sorry,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Dooley said, referring to the April 22 incident in which an officer from the Rochester suburb of Webster tried to pull her over for driving 20 mph (32 kph) over the speed limit but she refused to stop.

Body camera footage released by the Webster police on Friday shows a tense confrontation between Doorley and Officer Cameron Crisafulli in her garage, where she drove instead of pulling over.

“I’m the DA,” Doorley said in the video. “I was going 55 coming home from work.”

The officer then told her she was driving 55 mph (88 kph) in a 35 mph (56 kph) zone. Doorley responded, “I don’t really care.”

When Crisafulli asked if she heard his siren as he tried to pull her over, she said, “No I didn’t, actually. I was on the phone.”

Instead of cooperating with Crisafulli’s commands to stay by her vehicle, Doorley called his boss, Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier, and said, “Can you please tell him to leave me alone?”

She then handed the officer her cellphone and said, “Would you talk to Dennis? This is ridiculous.”

After that, she told the officer to “get out of my house,” using a curse word, and said, “I’m not dealing with you right now.”

Following the video’s release, Gov. Kathy Hochul asked the state Commission for Prosecutorial Conduct to review the incident.

“Earlier today, I referred the Monroe County District Attorney to the Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct following the release of police bodycam footage showing her claiming she is above the law, attempting to use her public office to evade responsibility, and acting unprofessionally towards a police officer simply trying to do his job,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.

In her apology video, Doorley said she accepts that she was speeding and will pay the fine.

She said she will also refer the matter to the district attorney of another unnamed county for review and will undergo ethics training “to remind myself that professionalism matters.”

Doorley has served as Monroe County’s district attorney since 2012. She was first elected as a Democrat but switched her registration to Republican in 2015.

Doorley said in the video that she had had a hard day at work dealing with three homicides and that her husband had received frightening medical news.

“But we all have bad days and stress, and it was wrong for me to take it out on an officer who was simply doing his job,” Doorley said.

“I’ve been humbled by my own stupidity,” she concluded.

United States News

Associated Press

Oregon authorities to reveal winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot

Oregon authorities on Monday are set to publicly reveal the winner of the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning Powerball ticket was sold in early April at a Plaid Pantry convenience store in Portland, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months. The Oregon Lottery said it had to go through a […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

West Virginia and North Carolina’s transgender care coverage policies discriminate, judges rule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia and North Carolina’s refusal to cover certain health care for transgender people with government-sponsored insurance is discriminatory, a federal appeals court ruled Monday in a case likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 8-6 in the case involving coverage of […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Two more people sentenced for carjacking and kidnapping an FBI employee in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The last two members of a trio who carjacked and kidnapped an FBI employee in South Dakota in 2022 have been sentenced to lengthy prison sentences. Deyvin Morales, 29, was sentenced Friday to 47 years in prison, the Rapid City Journal reported. At the same hearing, 29-year-old Karla Lopez-Gutierrez, was […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Philips will pay $1.1 billion to resolve US lawsuits over breathing machines that expel debris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medical device maker Philips said Monday it will pay $1.1 billion to settle hundreds of personal injury lawsuits in the U.S. over its defective sleep apnea machines, which have been subject to a massive global recall. The Dutch manufacturer did not admit any fault and said it reached the agreement to resolve […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma towns hard hit by tornadoes begin long cleanup after 4 killed in weekend storms

SULPHUR, Okla. (AP) — Small towns in Oklahoma began a long cleanup Monday after tornadoes flattened homes and buildings and killed four people, including an infant, widening a destructive outbreak of severe weather across the middle of the U.S. Punishing storms that began late Saturday in Oklahoma injured at least 100 people, damaged a rural […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Clear encampment or face suspension, Columbia University tells Israel-Hamas war protesters

NEW YORK (AP) — Colleges around the U.S. implored pro-Palestinian student protesters to clear out tent encampments with rising levels of urgency Monday, including an ultimatum from Columbia University for students to sign a form and leave the encampment by the afternoon or face suspension. College classes nationwide are wrapping up for the semester, and […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Upstate NY district attorney ‘so sorry’ for cursing at officer who tried to ticket her for speeding