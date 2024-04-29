Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Oregon authorities to reveal winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot

Apr 29, 2024, 10:15 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Oregon authorities on Monday are set to publicly reveal the winner of the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold in early April at a Plaid Pantry convenience store in Portland, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months. The Oregon Lottery said it had to go through a security and vetting process before announcing the identity of the person who came forward to claim the prize.

Under Oregon law, with few exceptions, lottery players cannot remain anonymous. Winners have a year to claim the top prize.

The jackpot has a cash value of $621 million if the winner chooses to take a lump sum rather than an annuity paid over 30 years, with an immediate payout followed by 29 annual installments. The prize is subject to federal taxes and state taxes in Oregon.

The $1.3 billion prize is the fourth largest Powerball jackpot in history, and the eighth largest among U.S. jackpot games, according to the Oregon Lottery.

The biggest U.S. lottery jackpot won was $2.04 billion in California in 2022.

