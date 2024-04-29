Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Loop 303 ramp to I-10 closed; Eastbound I-10 reopens in West Valley

Apr 29, 2024, 5:39 AM | Updated: 6:43 am

Portions of two freeways in the West Valley were temporarily closed Monday, April 29, 2024, due to ...

Portions of two freeways in the West Valley were temporarily closed Monday, April 29, 2024, due to reportedly fatal crashes, authorities said. (Arizona Department of Transportation Screenshot)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Portions of two freeways in the West Valley were temporarily closed Monday morning due to reportedly fatal crashes, authorities said.

The Loop 303 transition ramp to I-10 was closed, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. There was no estimated time for reopening.

According to ABC15, a motorcyclist apparently lost control and hit the barrier wall at the transition ramp.

Eastbound Interstate 10 was shut down at Dysart Road following a multi-vehicle crash. The freeway reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.

The crash reportedly involved three vehicles, with one person dead at the scene.

Investigations into both fatal crashes were ongoing.

