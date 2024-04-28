Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Authorities name driver fatally shot by deputies in Memphis after he sped toward them

Apr 28, 2024, 10:39 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say they have identified a man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies after he sped toward them in a vehicle while the officers were serving a drug-related search warrant in a Memphis neighborhood Friday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the man who died in the incident was 30-year-old James Q. Hampton.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said deputies were serving the high-risk drug warrant that afternoon when a man who was waiting in a vehicle drove toward a SWAT team at high speed in the Orange Mound neighborhood.

Deputies opened fire, killing the driver, Bonner said. No deputies were hurt.

Authorities were “working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting,” the bureau said in a statement.

Three people were arrested in the search and face drug-related charges, court records show. One of them also faces a charge for having a gun during a dangerous felony, and another faces an additional charge of stealing a car. Arrest affidavits described the search warrant location as a “base of operations” for people involved in a drug trafficking organization.

During the search, deputies found several firearms with high-capacity magazines and a handgun equipped with a Glock switch, a device that turns a pistol into an automatic weapon, Bonner said. They also found several pounds of marijuana, a few Xanax and oxycodone pills, and thousands of dollars in cash at that property and in a backyard next door, which four others used to run away, an arrest affidavit says.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, which came six days after nine people were shot at an Orange Mound park. Two men were killed, and seven other people were wounded but survived. No arrests have been made.

It also took place two weeks after Memphis Police Officer Joseph McKinney was killed in a shootout that developed while officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle. One suspect also was killed.

United States News

Associated Press

A Florida sheriff says 10 people were wounded by gunfire during an argument at a party venue

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire wounded 10 people early Sunday when an argument turned violent at a Florida party venue. None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old suspect at the scene of the shootings, which happened shortly after midnight. A large crowd […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

New charges announced against 4 youths arrested in gunfire at event to mark end of Ramadan

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have announced new charges against four juveniles arrested following an exchange of gunfire earlier this month between rival groups that wounded three people and sent participants in a joyful celebration of the end of Ramadan in west Philadelphia running for cover. Prosecutors said Friday that the 15- and 16-year-old youths arrested […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Tornadoes kill 4 in Oklahoma as governor issues state of emergency for 12 counties amid storm damage

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (AP) — Tornadoes that tore through Oklahoma and flattened buildings across one rural town killed at least four people, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Sunday. Nearly 30,000 people remained without power after tornadoes that began late Saturday night and left a wide trail of destruction. The damage was extensive in Sulphur, a town of […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Arrests roil campuses nationwide ahead of graduation as protesters demand Israel ties be cut

Protests are roiling college campuses nationwide as administrators with graduation ceremonies next month face demands that schools cut financial ties to Israel against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war. Many campuses were largely quiet by early afternoon Sunday but about 275 people were arrested on Saturday at campuses including Indiana University at Bloomington, Arizona State […]

12 hours ago

President Joe Biden, right, and host Colin Jost attend the White House Correspondents' Association ...

Associated Press

Chants of ‘shame on you’ greet guests arriving for the annual White House correspondents’ dinner

Chants accused U.S. journalists of misrepresenting the war. “Western media we see you, and all the horrors that you hide,” crowds chanted.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Body of climber recovered after 1,000-foot fatal fall on Alaska peak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A helicopter crew recovered on Saturday the body of a climber who died after falling about 1,000 feet (300 meters) while on a steep, technical route in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve, park officials said in a statement. Robbi Mecus, 52, of Keene Valley, New York, died of injuries sustained […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Authorities name driver fatally shot by deputies in Memphis after he sped toward them