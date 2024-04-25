Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Detroit-area man charged with manslaughter in fatal building explosion

Apr 25, 2024, 2:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit businessman was charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday in connection with an explosion at a building he owned in which a nitrous oxide cannister propelled through the air, striking and killing another man.

Noor Noel Kestou, 31, of Commerce Township, was charged in connection with the March 4 explosion that killed 19-year-old Turner Lee Salter about a quarter of a mile (0.40 kilometers) away. Kestou’s bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety only.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 7 in Clinton Township District Court.

The explosion occurred in as building housing a distributor for the vaping industry called Goo, which had more than 100,000 vape pens stored on-site. Authorities have said a truckload of butane canisters had arrived at the building within a week of the explosion that sent cannisters soaring up to 2 miles (3.2 kilometers), and more than half of that stock was still there when the fire began.

Goo had received a township occupancy permit in September 2022 for the 26,700-square-foot (2,480-square-meter) building as a retail location for a “smoke shop/vape store” that would sell paraphernalia for vape products, Clinton Township’s Building Department has said.

Kestou’s attorney, James Thomas, said he had no comment on the case.

Authorities scheduled a Friday morning news conference to discuss the case.

United States News

Associated Press

Arkansas woman pleads guilty to selling 24 boxes of body parts stolen from cadavers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas mortuary worker pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that she sold 24 boxes of stolen body parts from medical school cadavers to a Pennsylvania man for nearly $11,000. She was among several charged recently in what prosecutors have called a nationwide scheme to steal and sell human body […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Fed plan to rebuild Pacific sardine population was insufficient, California judge finds

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A plan by federal agencies to rebuild the sardine population in the Pacific was not properly implemented and failed to prevent overfishing, a judge in California ruled this week. Monday’s decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Virginia DeMarchi was a victory for environmentalists who said officials did not ensure sardine stocks […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Athletic director used AI to frame principal with racist remarks in fake audio clip, police say

A high school athletic director in Maryland has been charged with using artificial intelligence to impersonate a principal on an audio recording that included racist and antisemitic comments, authorities said Thursday. Dazhon Darien faked the voice of Pikesville High School’s principal in January following conversations that Darien’s contract would not be renewed, according to charging […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

4 die in fiery crash as Pennsylvania police pursued their vehicle

CONCORD, Pa. (AP) — Three adults and a pregnant teenager died in a fiery crash as police pursued their vehicle in connection with retail thefts in southeastern Pennsylvania, authorities said. The car was speeding away from a traffic stop with seven people inside Wednesday afternoon when the driver lost control while using the right shoulder […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

First cargo ship passes through newly opened channel in Baltimore since bridge collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — The first cargo ship passed through a newly opened deep-water channel in Baltimore on Thursday after being stuck in the harbor since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed four weeks ago. The Balsa 94, a bulk carrier sailing under a Panama flag, passed through the new 35-foot (12-meter) channel headed for St. […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction overturned by NY appeals court

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court on Thursday overturned Harvey Weinstein ’s 2020 rape conviction, reversing a landmark ruling of the #MeToo era in determining the trial judge improperly allowed women to testify about allegations against the ex-movie mogul that weren’t part of the case. Weinstein, 72, will remain imprisoned because he was […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Detroit-area man charged with manslaughter in fatal building explosion