Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Judge orders anonymous jury for trial of self-exiled Chinese businessman, citing his past acts

Apr 24, 2024, 5:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A self-exiled Chinese businessman is set to face an anonymous jury at his trial next month on fraud charges after a judge on Wednesday cited his past willingness to tamper with judicial proceedings as reason for concern.

Guo Wengui goes to trial May 22 in Manhattan federal court, where jurors will be escorted by U.S. marshals in and out of the courthouse, according to an order from Judge Analisa Torres.

Lawyers for Guo agreed that the jury should be anonymous, saying in court papers that “protective measures are justified by the actions and potential actions” of the Chinese Communist Party, “who has not hesitated to use each and every means at its disposal to attack” him, the judge noted in her written order.

She also said defense lawyers oppose the claims by prosecutors that an anonymous jury was necessary on the grounds that Guo has used his organization to harass and threaten critics, and because of his “extensive obstructive conduct” and substantial media attention.

“From our prospective, it would be appropriate due to the actions and potential actions the Chinese Communist Party may take,” defense attorney Sid Kamaraju said of an anonymous jury in an interview, repeating what the defense asserted in court papers.

Torres said she had previously found that Guo has demonstrated a willingness to tamper with judicial proceedings when he posted videos and social media posts encouraging followers to “persevere” with protests at the homes and offices of a bankruptcy trustee and his lawyer, resulting in threats and harassments against the trustee and his associates.

The judge also said she chose not to address concerns by Guo’s lawyers about the Chinese Communist Party targeting their client because the rationale from prosecutors was sufficient to order an anonymous jury.

Guo, arrested in March 2022, has pleaded not guilty to charges including wire and securities fraud after prosecutors claimed he cheated thousands of investors in too-good-to-be-true offerings that promised outsize profits for investors in his media company, GTV Media Group Inc., his so-called Himalaya Farm Alliance, G’CLUBS, and the Himalaya Exchange.

Prosecutors allege that he used proceeds from a five-year fraud scheme starting in 2018 to buy extravagant goods and assets for himself and his family, including a 50,000-square-foot mansion, a $3.5 million Ferrari, two $36,000 mattresses and a $37 million luxury yacht. His lawyers, though, have said he is broke.

In court papers, defense lawyers have criticized the government’s theory that Guo was driven by greed, saying jurors would be entitled to conclude that his actions stemmed from “the constant threat of death” as a result of political beliefs.

They wrote that Guo “would not abandon those beliefs for a piano or luxury suits, particularly when he was able to purchase those things for himself without risking the movement.”

Guo was once thought to be among the richest people in China before he left in 2014 during a crackdown on corruption that ensnared individuals close to him, including a top intelligence official. Chinese authorities have accused Guo of rape, kidnapping, bribery and other offenses.

Guo has said those allegations are false and were meant to punish him for publicly outing corruption and criticizing leading figures in the Communist Party. Prosecutors, who had previously listed Guo as “Ho Wan Kwok” in court papers, changed his name to Miles Guo on Wednesday, saying it was the name by which he is most commonly known.

United States News

Associated Press

New California rule aims to limit health care cost increases to 3% annually

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Doctors, hospitals and health insurance companies in California will be limited to annual price increases of 3% starting in 2029 under a new rule state regulators approved Wednesday in the latest attempt to corral the ever-increasing costs of medical care in the United States. The money Californians spent on health care […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Judge declines to dismiss lawsuits filed against rapper Travis Scott over deadly Astroworld concert

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has declined to dismiss hundreds of lawsuits filed against rap star Travis Scott over his role in the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in which 10 people were killed in a crowd surge. State District Judge Kristen Hawkins issued a one-page order denying Scott’s request that he and his touring and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Louisiana dolphin shot dead; found along Cameron Parish coast

CAMERON, La. (AP) — Up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to a criminal conviction or civil penalty involving a dolphin that was found shot to death in southwest Louisiana. Federal wildlife officials, in a news release Monday, said a juvenile bottlenose dolphin was found shot to death March 13 along the coast […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma prosecutors charge fifth member of anti-government group in Kansas women’s killings

GUYMON, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors charged a fifth member of an anti-government group on Wednesday with killing and kidnapping two Kansas women. Paul Jeremiah Grice, 31, was charged in Texas County with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder. Grice told an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Sister of Mississippi man who died after police pulled him from car rejects lawsuit settlement

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A woman who sued Mississippi’s capital city over the death of her brother has decided to reject a settlement after officials publicly disclosed how much the city would pay his survivors, her attorney said Wednesday. George Robinson, 62, died in January 2019, days after three Jackson police officers pulled him from […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Connecticut city official is sentenced to 10 days behind bars for storming US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Connecticut business owner who has served as an elected alderman in his hometown was sentenced Wednesday to 10 days behind bars for joining a mob’s assault on the U.S. Capitol over three years ago, court records show. Chief Judge James Boasberg also ordered Gene DiGiovanni Jr. to perform 50 hours of […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Judge orders anonymous jury for trial of self-exiled Chinese businessman, citing his past acts