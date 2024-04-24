Close
13-year-old boy hit by truck in Glendale 2 weeks ago dies

Apr 24, 2024, 3:30 PM | Updated: 3:33 pm

Boy injured after hit-and-run died, Glendale police say...

Joshua Holbert, 27, is accused of fatally colliding with the 13-year-old boy who died on Tuesday.

(Photo by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, left, Glendale Police Department, right)

PHOENIX — A teen boy who was hurt after a hit-and-run died on Tuesday, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The 13-year-old boy died from injuries he sustained on April 11, police said.

He was riding a bicycle and leading a group of minors also on bikes in the area of Northern and 47th avenues when a truck collided with him around 7:30 p.m., police said. The victim suffered a skull fracture and other serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, 27-year-old Joshua Holbert, turned himself in a few days later, authorities said.

After the crash, Holbert left the scene, police said. Traffic cameras captured his Chevrolet Trailblazer leaving the crash site.

Authorities then located the truck at his apartment complex — but officers serving a search warrant found his apartment empty.

Holbert called Glendale Police and turned himself in, admitting to causing the crash in a post-arrest interview, authorities said.

No further details were released.

