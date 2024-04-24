Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

74-year-old Ohio woman charged in armed robbery of credit union was scam victim, family says

Apr 24, 2024, 7:56 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A 74-year-old woman charged in the armed robbery of an Ohio credit union last week is a victim of an online scam who may have been trying to solve her financial problems, according to her relatives.

Ann Mayers, who had no previous run-ins with the law, faces counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm and tampering with evidence in Friday’s robbery in Fairfield Township, north of Cincinnati. She remains jailed on $100,000 bond pending an initial court appearance, and court records don’t list an attorney for her.

Officers arrested Mayers at her Hamilton home shortly after the robbery, Fairfield police said in a Facebook post. A handgun was found in her car, which police said she used in the robbery.

Authorities have since learned Mayers may have been a scam victim. Her relatives told detectives that she had been sending money to an unidentified individual, The Columbus Dispatch reported Wednesday.

“In that aspect, some may see her as a ‘victim,'” Sgt. Brandon McCroskey told the newspaper. “Unfortunately, Ann chose to victimize several other people in the bank by robbing it with a firearm as a remedy for her situation.”

If what her relatives say is true, McCroskey called Mayers’ situation “very sad and unfortunate.” He said she reportedly spoke with family members about robbing banks in the days leading up to the holdup, but they didn’t take her comments seriously.

