Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Alabama lawmakers advance bill to ensure Biden is on the state’s ballot

Apr 23, 2024, 3:40 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Senate voted Tuesday for legislation meant to ensure President Joe Biden will appear on the state’s November ballot, mirroring accommodations made four years ago for then-President Donald Trump.

The issue of Biden’s ballot access has arisen in Alabama and Ohio as Republican secretaries of state warn that certification deadlines fall before the Democratic National Convention is set to begin on Aug. 19. Alabama has one of the earliest candidate certification deadlines in the country, which has caused difficulties for whichever political party has the later convention date that year.

The Alabama legislation would push back the state’s certification deadline from 82 days before the general election to 74 days, in order to accommodate the date of Democrats’ nominating convention. The bill, which passed without a dissenting vote, now moves to the state’s House of Representatives.

Democratic state Sen. Merika Coleman, of Pleasant Grove, said the legislation will ensure “all people in the state of Alabama get a chance to support the candidate of their choice.” The bill passed with no debate in the Senate. Republican Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed expressed support for the bill after the vote.

Trump faced the same issue in Alabama in 2020. The Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature passed legislation to change the certification deadline for the 2020 election.

The Biden campaign has asked Alabama to accept provisional certification, saying that has been done previously.

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen has maintained he does not have the authority to accept provisional certification. An attorney representing the Biden campaign wrote in a letter to Allen that there were still problems with the GOP date despite the legislation and it was a provisional certification that got Trump on the ballot in 2020.

United States News

Associated Press

The Rev. Cecil Williams, who turned San Francisco’s Glide Church into a refuge for many, has died

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Rev. Cecil Williams, who with his late wife turned Glide Church in San Francisco into a world-renowned haven for people suffering from poverty and homelessness and living on the margins, has died. He was 94. Williams and his wife, Janice Marikitami, who passed away in 2021, appeared in Will Smith’s […]

26 minutes ago

...

Amy Donaldson, KSL Podcasts

The Letter: Sense of dread precedes second 1982 Millcreek Canyon murder

This true crime podcast details the second man killed in a double murder outside a Millcreek Canyon restaurant in 1982.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Transgender Tennessee woman sues over state’s refusal to change the sex designation on her license

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender Tennessee woman sued the state’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security on Tuesday after officials refused to change the sex on her driver’s license to match her gender identity. The lawsuit was filed in Davidson County Chancery Court in Nashville under the pseudonym Jane Doe by the American Civil […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-police officer pleads guilty to punching man in custody about 13 times

BOSTON (AP) — A former Weymouth, Massachusetts, police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting a man in his custody nearly two years ago by punching him about a dozen times without justification. Justin Chappell, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Court […]

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Amazing Arizonans: Kerry Muehlenbeck discusses her path to leading Arizona National Guard

Amazing Arizonans: Kerry Muehlenbeck discusses her path to leading Arizona National Guard. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Douglas DC-4 plane crashes into river outside Fairbanks, Alaska; not clear how many people on board

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A Douglas DC-4 airplane crashed into the Tanana River near Fairbanks on Tuesday, Alaska State Troopers said. It was not immediately known how many people were on board. The website www.airlines.net said standard passenger seating for a DC-4 was 44 during its heyday, but most have been converted to freighters. Troopers […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Alabama lawmakers advance bill to ensure Biden is on the state’s ballot