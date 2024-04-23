Close
Ex-police officer pleads guilty to punching man in custody about 13 times

Apr 23, 2024, 2:44 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — A former Weymouth, Massachusetts, police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting a man in his custody nearly two years ago by punching him about a dozen times without justification.

Justin Chappell, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs scheduled sentencing for July 16. Chappell had been charged on April 3.

On July 2, 2022, Chappell was a police officer for the Weymouth Police Department. While on duty, he responded to a call regarding an allegedly intoxicated man causing a disturbance at a home.

Chappell placed a man under arrest, and while attempting to put the man in the police cruiser, Chappell punched the man about 13 times with a closed fist without legal justification, prosecutors said. The punches caused pain and visible injuries to the man’s head.

The charge of deprivation of rights under color of law resulting in bodily injury provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. sentencing guidelines and statutes.

