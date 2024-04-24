PHOENIX — Pop star Pitbull is bringing special guest T-Pain to Phoenix as part of the “Party After Dark” tour this fall.

“It’s going down” when “Mr. Worldwide” yells “Timber” at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 4.

The Phoenix date is the 25th of 26 shows on the tour, which begins on Aug. 21 in Virginia and ends in Albuquerque, one day after the Phoenix stop. Pitbull will feature some of the biggest hits of his long career, including the aforementioned “Timber,” which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The diamond-selling entertainer last visited the Valley with a Footprint Center appearance last November over Thanksgiving weekend.

His last full-length album, “Trackhouse,” was released in October and began with “Lit in the City,” a collaboration with touring mate T-Pain.

How do I get tickets for Pitbull and T-Pain’s Phoenix concert?

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday at 10 a.m. on LiveNation’s website.

VIP packages such as backstage tours and a pre-show VIP lounge will also be available online.

