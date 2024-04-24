Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Global stars Pitbull, T-Pain to bring ‘Party After Dark’ tour to Phoenix

Apr 24, 2024, 4:05 AM

Pitbull performs during a stop of The Trilogy Tour at T-Mobile Arena on November 24, 2023 in Las Ve...

Pitbull performs during a stop of The Trilogy Tour at T-Mobile Arena on November 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Pop star Pitbull is bringing special guest T-Pain to Phoenix as part of the “Party After Dark” tour this fall.

“It’s going down” when “Mr. Worldwide” yells “Timber” at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 4.

The Phoenix date is the 25th of 26 shows on the tour, which begins on Aug. 21 in Virginia and ends in Albuquerque, one day after the Phoenix stop. Pitbull will feature some of the biggest hits of his long career, including the aforementioned “Timber,” which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The diamond-selling entertainer last visited the Valley with a Footprint Center appearance last November over Thanksgiving weekend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pitbull (@pitbull)


RELATED STORIES

His last full-length album, “Trackhouse,” was released in October and began with “Lit in the City,” a collaboration with touring mate T-Pain.

How do I get tickets for Pitbull and T-Pain’s Phoenix concert?

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday at 10 a.m. on LiveNation’s website.

VIP packages such as backstage tours and a pre-show VIP lounge will also be available online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

New Maricopa County animal shelter to open soon in Mesa

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control will open the doors to its new East Valley shelter on May 2, officials said.

30 minutes ago

New technology will help Banner Health detect Valley fever earlier...

Serena O'Sullivan

Banner Health using new technology to detect Valley fever earlier

In order to detect Valley fever earlier, Banner Health Banner Urgent Care facilities now have a disease dashboard and a new test process.

41 minutes ago

Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck talks to Mike Broomhead about her path to leading the Arizona National ...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Kerry Muehlenbeck discusses her path to leading Arizona National Guard

On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, Mike Broomhead learns more about Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck and her path to leadership.

51 minutes ago

BASIS Peoria high school ranks best in the nation, US News says...

KTAR.com

West Valley high school ranked as best in nation by US News

The newly released 2024 best high schools rankings from U.S. News declared the BASIS Peoria high school as the best in the nation.

9 hours ago

The American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024...

Associated Press

Senate overwhelmingly passes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan with big bipartisan vote

The Senate has passed $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, sending the legislation to Biden after months of delays.

10 hours ago

Expand Sky Harbor: Phoenix mayor announces terminal plans...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix city leaders want a new terminal at Sky Harbor Airport

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced city leaders' intentions to expand Sky Harbor International Airport during a Tuesday speech.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Global stars Pitbull, T-Pain to bring ‘Party After Dark’ tour to Phoenix