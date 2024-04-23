PHOENIX — A man is dead after a Tuesday morning collision near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene at around 5:15 a.m. They found the man with serious injuries.

Medical personnel with the Phoenix Fire Department tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

How did the Tuesday morning collision in Phoenix occur?

Detectives who took over the investigation said the victim was pushing a shopping cart in the roadway when a vehicle traveling northbound on 35th Avenue struck him.

The victim’s shopping cart and its contents went into southbound traffic, striking another vehicle, police said.

Authorities said they believe speed was a factor in this collision.

“A charging decision will not be made until after the accident reconstruction process,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

