ARIZONA NEWS

Man run over while pushing shopping cart on Phoenix roadway

Apr 23, 2024, 3:00 PM

A man died on Tuesday morning while crossing a Phoenix roadway, police said. (Adobe Stock Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man is dead after a Tuesday morning collision near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene at around 5:15 a.m. They found the man with serious injuries.

Medical personnel with the Phoenix Fire Department tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

How did the Tuesday morning collision in Phoenix occur?

Detectives who took over the investigation said the victim was pushing a shopping cart in the roadway when a vehicle traveling northbound on 35th Avenue struck him.

The victim’s shopping cart and its contents went into southbound traffic, striking another vehicle, police said.

Authorities said they believe speed was a factor in this collision.

“A charging decision will not be made until after the accident reconstruction process,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

