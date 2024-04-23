Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspects indicted in connection with shooting of off-duty Phoenix officer

Apr 23, 2024, 11:53 AM | Updated: 1:52 pm

Multiple suspects were indicted for their roles in allegedly ambushing an off-duty Phoenix police officer in March, authorities said on April 23, 2024.(Phoenix Police Department photos)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two suspects were indicted for their roles in allegedly shooting an off-duty Phoenix police officer in March, authorities said Tuesday.

Jamiah Mower, 19, and 17-year-old Matthew Rodriguez, who’s being prosecuted as an adult, were indicted on various charges, including one count each of attempt to commit an armed robbery, kidnapping and unlawful discharge of a firearm, as well as two counts of aggravated assault, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Another 17-year-old boy, whose name wasn’t released, is being prosecuted in juvenile court in connection with the incident.

What prosecutors say led up to the shooting of Phoenix Officer Boswell

The incident started when two females attempting to get into their car on March 29 around 11:30 p.m. near 35th and Southern avenues were confronted by three males. The males were Mower, Rodriguez and the other unnamed teenager.

Two of the suspects, Mower and Rodriguez, pulled out their guns and attempted to demand the car from one of the victims.

An off-duty officer who was alerted to the incident tried to help the females when he was ambushed by gunfire.

“Officer Boswell is a hero who was trying to help two victims being threatened at gunpoint,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in the press release.

“These defendants are a young adult and a juvenile facing very serious felonies but the danger to Officer Boswell and the victims cannot be understated.”

Here’s where the officer and suspects are

The officer sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. He has since been released from the hospital.

Rodriguez was arrested the day after the shooting, while Mower was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has since been extradited back to the county.

Mower’s bond was set at $250,000 cash only, while Rodriguez’s bond was being held on a $150,000 secured appearance bond.

