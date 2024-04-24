Close
New Maricopa County animal shelter to open soon in Mesa

Apr 24, 2024, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:38 am

BY KTAR.COM


Maricopa County Animal Care and Control will open the doors to its new East Valley shelter on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Photo) Maricopa County Animal Care and Control will open the doors to its new East Valley shelter on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Photo) An aerial view of the new East Valley shelter opening in May 2024. (Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Photo) Construction on the new East Valley shelter in January 2023. (Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Photo) Construction of the new East Valley shelter in 2022. (Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Photo)

PHOENIX — After years of construction for an updated facility, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control will open the doors to its new East Valley shelter next week.

The 84,000-square-foot shelter located at Baseline and McQueen roads in Mesa will open to the public on May 2.

“East Valley residents have been requesting an updated facility for years and they will soon be able to reap the many benefits of this modern and spacious campus,” Vice Chairman Thomas Galvin, District 2, said in a press release.

“This new shelter will boost employee morale, improve staff and volunteer recruitment and retention and make dogs feel more comfortable while in MCACC’s care.”

Here’s what else we know about the new animal shelter in Mesa

The facility replaces the old shelter at Rio Salado Parkway and the Loop 101 Price Freeway that closed on April 22.

The shelter will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

It will feature 346 kennels, 21 yards, a state-of-the-art veterinary clinic and a separate clinic isolation area for preventing the spread of disease.

There will also be smaller groupings of kennels that include indoor and outdoor access and a layout that helps keep dogs relaxed.

“In 2023, MCACC served more than 16,000 pets, and in 2024, we are on track to serve just as many, if not more,” MCACC Director Debbie McKnight said in the release.

“This new facility will make a drastic difference in the quality of care our staff and volunteers can provide.”

