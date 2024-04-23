Close
ARIZONA NEWS

4-year-old boy dead after being pulled from Mesa pool

Apr 22, 2024, 9:03 PM | Updated: 9:10 pm

A 4-year-old boy died after being pulled from a pool. (Pexels Photo)

PHOENIX — A four-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from a pool in Mesa on Monday evening, according to the Mesa Police Department.

The boy was found not breathing in the pool of a home near Sossaman and Broadway roads, officials said.

Emergency services were called around 6 p.m. and the boy was then taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police.

It was unknown how long the child was in the pool. The boy’s name has not been released.

No other information was made available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

