5-year-old boy in critical condition after being found in Phoenix pool

Apr 22, 2024, 7:22 PM

(Pexels Photo)

PHOENIX — A five-year-old boy is in critical condition after a drowning incident in an apartment pool in Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.

The child was pulled out of the pool by a family member, who attempted resuscitation efforts before first responders arrived at the apartment near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road around 6:30 p.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The boy was then taken to a hospital.

It was unknown how long the child was in the pool. The incident is being investigated by Phoenix police.

No other information was available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the “2 Seconds Is 2 Long” website.

