PHOENIX – Imagine Dragons is bringing the “Loom” tour to Phoenix this fall.

The “Radioactive” rockers will make a stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 6.

The 29-date tour will showcase the pop rock band’s upcoming sixth studio album, “Loom,” which will be released on June 28. The album’s lead single, “Eyes Closed,” will accompany eight additional brand-new songs. “Loom” arrives after the group’s double album “Mercury,” which was released over two acts in 2021 and 2022.

The diamond-selling band last performed in Arizona on Feb. 11, 2023, when the group performed at Footprint Center as part of the Super Bowl Music Fest.

How do I get tickets for the Imagine Dragons tour?

Tickets are available through an artist presale that begins on Wednesday. Fans can access the presale by signing up for a code here. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

The tour begins Tuesday, July 30 in Camden, New Jersey and closes with a show in Los Angeles, California at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 22.

