miniDunes golf course in Maricopa adds LED lights for nighttime...

PHOENIX — A small golf course in the city of Maricopa will open up for nighttime play on Friday.

The miniDunes golf course is part the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club, which is around 35 miles south of Phoenix.

“The range is open for traditional use in the mornings, and then after the range has been picked and hole locations have been set, miniDunes opens for play in the afternoons,” the company said.

Golfers can start making reservations for the miniDunes course at 4:30 p.m., according to the club’s website.

The six-hole short course originally opened in 2014. Its holes range from 100 yards to 61 yards.

How is the miniDunes golf course changing?

Now, miniDunes has 15 poles with 88 LED light fixtures to illuminate the course so nighttime golfers can play late into the evening. There will also be uplighting golfers can use to track ball flight when the sky is dark.

The LED lights can also be synched to music. The golf club’s announcement told golfers to expect light shows that are “on par with the latest football stadium celebrations.”

The beginner-friendly golf course is available for private parties and events. Tee times will become available on Friday. Walk-ins are welcome and replay rounds are first come, first served, according to the company’s announcement.

Guests can play six, 12, 18 or more holes for $35 on weekdays or $39 from Fridays to Sundays.

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes General Manager Brady Wilson said the new setup at the course is an exciting upgrade.

“We feel we are expanding both our grow the game efforts along with our fun factor by creating something awesome to do when the sun sets in Arizona, which makes it a year-round form of entertainment,” Wilson said. “It’s going to be lit, literally and figuratively, without UV rays.”

