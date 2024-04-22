Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

The fatal shooting of an Ohio officer during a training exercise being probed as a possible homicide

Apr 22, 2024, 10:31 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fatal shooting of an Ohio officer during a training exercise at a state corrections department facility earlier this month is being investigated as a possible reckless homicide, according to a published report.

The Columbus Dispatch said the information is included in a heavily redacted 18-page report it received from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which investigates incidents on state property. The report said officials are investigating a state employee, but that person’s name was redacted.

No charges have been filed in the matter so far.

The April 9 shooting at the Correctional Training Academy in Pickaway County killed 43-year-old Ohio Corrections Lt. Rodney Osborne, who was shot once in the center of his upper chest, according to the newspaper. He was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

State Corrections Director Annette Chambers-Smith has said the shooting “appears to be a tragic accident.”

Osborne worked on special operations teams with the department and served at the state prison in Lucasville.

