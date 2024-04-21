Close
Missing 13-year-old Chandler girl found safe, 21-year-old man detained

Apr 21, 2024, 4:08 PM | Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 4:25 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


13-year-old Olivia Gerits (Chandler Police Department) 21-year-old Shawn Paul Riherd (Chandler Police Department)

PHOENIX — A 13-year-old girl who was missing for more than a week was found safe and reunited with her family on Sunday afternoon, according to Chandler police.

Olivia Gerits left her home on foot near South Gilbert Road and East Hunt Highway on April 12 at around 6 p.m. to attend a friend’s sleepover. She was expected to return home the next day, but she never made it to her friend’s house.

On April 14, her phone was found abandoned on a bus in Tempe.

What happened to the missing Chandler girl?

Gerits was believed to be with 21-year-old Shawn Paul Riherd. Gerits and Riherd were communicating with each other online before the investigation, according to officials.

Riherd has been detained for questioning and charges will be filed against him, according to Chandler police.

No other details were made available, and the investigation remains ongoing.

