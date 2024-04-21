Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Arkansas teen held on murder charge after fatal shooting outside party after high school prom

Apr 21, 2024, 2:17 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas teen is in custody on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a high school senior outside a party early Sunday following a high school prom.

Donterious Stephens, 19, of Helena, turned himself in to authorities Sunday afternoon in the shooting death of Lorenzo Harrison III, 18, an Arkansas State Police spokeswoman said

Harrison, a senior at Helena-West Helena’s Central High School, was shot and killed at an off-campus party following the school’s prom. Helena-West Helena is located about 52 miles (85 kilometers) southwest of Memphis, Tennessee, along the Mississippi River.

Stephens was being held at the Phillips County jail Sunday, according to an inmate roster. It was not clear Sunday afternoon if he had an attorney representing him, or when he would first appear in court. Stephens was a previous graduate of the school, State Police said.

The party was attended by other students, but police did not say how many people were there. No one else was injured in the shooting.

