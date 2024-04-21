Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Robbins: Fiscal year 2025 UArizona budget deficit may be reduced by $110M

Apr 21, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:01 pm

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins is seen walking on the Tucson campus....

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins announced Tuesday, April 2, 2024, he will step down at the end of his current contract -- or sooner if a successor is in place. (University of Arizona Photo)

(University of Arizona Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — As the University of Arizona continues to search for a new president, embattled outgoing president Robert C. Robbins has announced “encouraging news” about the college’s ongoing financial crisis.

The Tucson-based university is trying to dig out of a $177 million budget shortfall that stems from a miscalculation of cash reserves late last year.

In a statement Friday, Robbins said the school is projecting that the fiscal year 2025 budget deficit “will be reduced from $162 million down to $52 million.”

Robbins added that the largest portion of the budget savings will come from reductions in administrative expenses.

“As a result of our budget decisions, the university will be in a position to allocate sufficient funds to ensure no college starts FY 2025 in a budget deficit,” Robbins’ statement said.

