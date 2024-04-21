Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating overnight homicide shooting in Mesa

Apr 21, 2024, 9:46 AM | Updated: 10:03 am

(Facebook Photo/Mesa Police Department, File)

BY DAMON ALLRED


PHOENIX — Police are investigating an overnight incident in which they found a male individual unresponsive in Mesa, authorities confirmed.

Mesa police responded to a call around 1 a.m. early Sunday morning detailing a victim that was unresponsive in a neighborhood near Power and Thomas roads.

When police arrived, they discovered that the victim had been shot. Medical personnel then pronounced him dead.

No other victims were found nearby, and police determined it was an isolated incident.

No other information was made available.

