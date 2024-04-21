Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Vehicle crashes into building where birthday party held, injuring children and adults, sheriff says

Apr 20, 2024, 5:03 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A vehicle drove through a boat club building where a children’s birthday celebration was taking place Saturday, seriously injuring a number of children and adults, a Michigan sheriff said in a news release.

The victims were taken to several area hospitals after the crash that occurred at about 3 p.m. at the Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, about 30 miles south of Detroit, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said.

No other details were available.

Associated Press

