UNITED STATES NEWS

3 hospitalized after knife attack on party boat in New York City along Brooklyn waterfront

Apr 20, 2024, 5:02 PM | Updated: 8:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A knife attack on a crowded party boat at a New York City pier Saturday resulted in the hospitalization of three people, police said.

A 911 call came in around 5 p.m. reporting the assault along the Brooklyn waterfront near 58th Street and the Brooklyn Army Terminal warehouse, NYPD Detective Sophia Mason said.

The victims were said to be a 32-year-old man with a stab wound to the torso, a 40-year-old man with stab wounds to the chest and abdomen and a 28-year-old man who was hit in the head with a bottle. They were taken to the NYU Langone Hospital and were in stable condition, Mason said.

Two more people were treated for injuries at the scene, but they declined further medical treatment, according to the fire department.

There were no arrests as of Saturday evening and the investigation was ongoing.

Around 3,000 people were aboard the vessel, the Cornucopia Majesty, at the time, police said. An event called BYFAROnABoat, which had advertised daytime and nighttime parties on the boat boarding at the Brooklyn Army Terminal on Saturday, said in a statement posted on social media that a “crime scene developed by the pier.” As a result, the night event was postponed.

“BYFAR Entertainment has always been a beacon of safe events in New York City and this rare occurrence has never been the norm with us,” the statement said.

The pier at the army terminal, a former military supply base that houses industrial businesses, is used by the city’s ferry service and private vessels.

Party cruises are a fixture in the waters off New York City in the warmer months, typically carrying DJs playing to large crowds as they take in views of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline. The city in the past has moved to restrict where and how late they can dock on the southern Brooklyn waterfront, following complaints from some area residents.

