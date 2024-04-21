ABOR to hold University of Arizona presidential search town hall

PHOENIX — The Arizona Board of Regents is holding a town hall on Wednesday so members of the community can share their input during the search for the next president of the University of Arizona.

Members of the University of Arizona Presidential Search Advisory Committee will be present at the town hall and will be made available for questions and feedback.

Earlier this month, University of Arizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins announced he will step down at the end of his current contract. Robbins’ contract expires June 30, 2026, but the president said he will step down sooner if his successor is appointed.

Students and faculty members harshly criticized Robbins over a $177 million budget shortfall. He has already taken a 10% pay cut to his base salary and opted out of multiple performance bonuses amid the shortfall.

Robbins has served as the University of Arizona’s president since June 1, 2017.

Where is the University of Arizona presidential search town hall?

The town hall will be held on Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m. on campus at the University of Arizona Environment and Natural Resources 2 Building in Room 120.

Every in-person participant is eligible to provide their comment. Community members who cannot attend the town hall may submit their comments online until Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Additional comments can be emailed to UArizonaPresidentialSearch@azregents.edu.

The town hall will also be live-streamed on ABOR Live.

